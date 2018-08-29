RPSC Rajasthan Headmaster admit card 2018 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Rajasthan Headmaster admit card 2018: The written examination will be conducted in two halves on September 2, one in the morning session (9 am to 12 noon), and another one in the afternoon session (2 pm to 5 pm) RPSC Rajasthan Headmaster admit card 2018: The written examination will be conducted in two halves on September 2, one in the morning session (9 am to 12 noon), and another one in the afternoon session (2 pm to 5 pm)

RPSC Rajasthan Headmaster admit card 2018: The RPSC has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Headmaster recruitment examination. All the candidates who will appear for the examination on September 2 can download the admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination will be conducted in two halves, one in the morning session (9 am to 12 noon), and another one in the afternoon session (2 pm to 5 pm).

Rajasthan Headmaster admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’

Step 3: In the new window, enter important details, like registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Every year, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) advertises vacancies for posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S). The recruitment to RAS, RPS, RTS and Rajasthan Sub-ordinate Services is done through an entrance exam.

