RPSC Headmaster answer keys 2018 released, download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Headmaster answer keys 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released answer keys for the Headmaster recruitment examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination was conducted in two halves, one in the morning session (9 am to 12 noon), and another one in the afternoon session (2 pm to 5 pm).

Rajasthan Headmaster answer keys 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer keys’

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Every year, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) advertises vacancies for posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S). The recruitment to RAS, RPS, RTS and Rajasthan Sub-ordinate Services is done through an entrance exam.

