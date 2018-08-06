UPPSC postpones prelims 2018 exam due to increase in applications

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2018: The examination will now be held on October 28. (representational image) UPPSC PCS Prelims 2018: The examination will now be held on October 28. (representational image)

UPPSC PCS prelims 2018: A record number of online applications and poor infrastructure have forced Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to postpone the dates of the preliminary examination that was scheduled to be held on August 19. The test will now be conducted on October 28 for the recruitment to 831 vacancies in various posts in Uttar Pradesh.

UPPSC Secretary Jagdish Tripathi cited the record number of application and also accepted lack of infrastructure for the postponement of examinations. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, he said that this year, the number of applications has increased. “This year over 6.5 lakh candidates applied for the post while in the previous years, the applications were around 4 to 4.5 lakh. The board is not prepared to conduct examinations for such huge number of candidates,” said Tripathi.

To conduct examination smoothly, the commission has approached eight to 10 more district and conveyed the matter to the concerned district officials,” said Jagdish Tripathi.

The Secretary also mentioned that this year the number of vacancies is much higher, with the record number of vacancies in SDM posts 119 than that of the previous years, so a huge number of candidates from outside have also applied. The candidates are mostly from Haryana, Uttarakhand, Bihar and other states, Tripathi mentioned.

The PCS exam 2018 will be held in three phases – the prelims, the mains and viva-voice (personality test). The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

