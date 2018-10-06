Rajasthan RPSC SI exams 2018: Follow these tips before entering exam hall

RPSC SI exams 2018: Just two days left for the examination, the candidates should follow these tips and tricks before entering the examination hall RPSC SI exams 2018: Just two days left for the examination, the candidates should follow these tips and tricks before entering the examination hall

RPSC SI exams 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the sub-inspector examinations on October 7, 2018. The commission has earlier released the notification for the recruitment of 330 Sub Inspector (SI) posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

RPSC SI exams 2018: Tips and tricks before entering the exam hall

Just a day left for the examination, the candidates should follow these tips and tricks before entering the examination hall.

Last years’ questions

Just 48-hours left for the examination, candidates can check the previous year papers to acquaint themselves with the types of questions to come. A reminder, don’t try to read any new book or topic at the last minute, as it will put extra pressure on your mind and may jumble up your preparation.

On the day before the exam

Do a recce of the exam venue to calculate the amount of time that is needed to reach the hall. Make sure you have kept your admit card along with a copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application. Any photo identity card in original such as Aadhaar card/ pan card/passport/ voter card/ 10th standard admit card/ School – ID card will be required.

On the exam day

Have a light breakfast but don’t go empty stomach. Don’t go for too much discussion in any subject-related things with friends. Enter the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the test. Remember, you should not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

At the exam hall

Remember to read the instructions carefully in the question paper. In case you do not feel confident or feel anxiety, take a deep breath. Attempt questions that you are confident of and then take up the rest in the remaining time.

