RPSC RAS exam 2016 results to be declared by Monday, check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RPSC RAS exam 2016: Following the Rajasthan High Court order, the state Public Service Commission will declare the revised results of RAS exams 2016 by Monday, October 15. “The RPSC is unable to publish the result since past two years as the matter was sub judice to High Court. After getting the court mandate on October 1, the board has started preparation of declaring result which is expected to release by Monday, October 15, 2018,” an official from RPSC told indianexpress.com. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The High Court on October 1 directed the commission to announce the revised results of RAS exams which includes departmental candidates of the excise department. Pronouncing the judgement, the single bench of judge vs Siradhana has instructed RPSC to release revised results along with departmental vacancies. The High Court stayed the recruitment of RAS officers following a petition by a candidate Jitendra Singh Rathore.

Around two lakh candidates had appeared for the RPSC RAS mains examination that was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2016.

RPSC is expected to announce the answer keys of SI exams 2018 soon, the exam of which was conducted on Sunday, October 7, 2018. The candidates can check the answer keys through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, once released. The notification was earlier released for the recruitment of 330 Sub Inspector (SI) posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

