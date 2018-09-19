Odisha OPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 500 Assistant Section Officer vacancies at opsc.gov.in

OPSC recruitment 2018: The online application process will commence on October 10, and the candidates can apply through the official website, opsconline.gov.in OPSC recruitment 2018: The online application process will commence on October 10, and the candidates can apply through the official website, opsconline.gov.in

OPSC recruitment 2018: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the post of Assistant Section Officer in Group B of Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department. The online application process will commence on October 10, and the candidates can apply through the official website, opsconline.gov.in.

There are 500 Assistant Section Officer vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of FRs 4,200 per month.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 500

Name of the post: Assistant Section Officer

Category wise vacancy details:

General: 266

SEBC: 87

SC: 75

ST: 72

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 32 years of age as on January 1, 2018. A candidate must have attain 21 years of age to apply for the posts.

Examination fee:

A candidate belong to general category has to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Meanwhile, the reserve category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and skill test.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, opsc.gov.in on or before November 9, 2018.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: October 10, 2018

Last date to apply online: November 9, 2018

Receipt of application fee: November 13, 2018

Written examination: December 23, 2018.

