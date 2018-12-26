Staff Selection Commission changes logo, check here

SSC Logo: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will adopt a new logo and hence a new look from the coming new year 2019. With the adoption of the new logo, the existing one of the Commission will be withdrawn, states the official release.

Advertising

Candidates or future aspirants seeking jobs under the SSC need to be aware of the same to safeguard themselves from fraud. Miscreant elements can use the previous logo for notifications. “All stakeholders have been informed and can take a good look at the new logo for future reference,” said SSC in a release.

While the soon-to-be old logo of SSC was a green coloured circle with a human figure standing in the centre the new logo is also a circle but in red. The new logo has the Indian emblem with the Ashok Chakra and olive branches around it. The website and other functions of the SSC remain the same.

SSC is n organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

Advertising

Meanwhile, SSC is yet to release the result for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 exam, The Supreme Court (SC) of India had asked SSC to release the result. The commission had claimed that the exam was leaked. An official notification is still awaited on the same.

Among the latest notification, SSC had recently announced to conduct recruitment exam for the Hindi Translator posts to be conducted on January 13 under the phase-VI selection while the recruitment exam for the posts on January 16, 17 and 18 and Stenographer Grade C & D from February 5 to 7, 2019