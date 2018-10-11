MPPSC SET 2018 application process begins at mppsc.nic.in MPPSC SET 2018 application process begins at mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC SET 2018: The candidates can apply for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 for recruitment of assistant professor. The online window for the application process will be closed on November 11 by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). The aspirants can apply through the official websites — mppscdemo.in, mppsc.com and mppsc.nic.in.

To apply, candidates have to upload scanned copies of their original academic certificates, recent coloured photograph, category certificate if applicable, Aadhaar card and other such documents.

MPPSC SET 2018: How to apply online

– Go to the MPPSC official website (mppsc.nic.in).

– Click on the online application window

– In the new window, enter your application number, gender, email ID or Mother’s name, enter the code in the fields provided and click on proceed.

– Download the application form, and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who have a Master’s degree or in the last year or semester of Master’s degree can apply for the examination. The candidates need to secure a minimum of 55 per cent marks, for reserve category candidates, it is 50 per cent.

MPPSC will conduct the exam in eight cities – Indore, Reewa, Bhopal, Satna, Gwalior, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Ujjain.

