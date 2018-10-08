MPPSC SET 2018: Notification released, application begins October 11

MPPSC SET 2018: The online window for the application process will open on October 11 MPPSC SET 2018: The online window for the application process will open on October 11

MPPSC SET 2018: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the official notification for State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 for recruitment of Assistant Professor. The online window for the application process will open on October 11, and the candidates can apply through the official website, mppsc.nic.in.

The examinations will have two papers, Paper I: General studies (200 marks, Paper II: General aptitude test (200 marks).

MPPSC SET 2018: How to apply online

– Go to the MPPSC official website (mppsc.nic.in).

– Click on online application window

– In the new window, enter your application number, gender, email ID or Mother’s name, enter the code in the fields provided and click on Proceed.

– Download the application form, and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who have a Master’s degree or in the last year or semester of Master’s degree can apply for the examination. The candidates need to secure a minimum of 55 per cent marks, for reserve category candidates, it is 50 per cent.

MP SET 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 11

Last date to apply online: November 11

Correction of online application form: October 14 to November 14, 2018.

