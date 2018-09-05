Jobs in SSC: Apply for various posts at ssc.nic.in, check vacancy details here

SSC recruitment 2018: The application process will be commenced on September 5 and the candidates can apply till September 30 through the regional websites SSC recruitment 2018: The application process will be commenced on September 5 and the candidates can apply till September 30 through the regional websites

SSC recruitment 2018: Staff Selection Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to advertise for various vacant posts which will be released soon at various regional websites. The application process will be commenced on September 5 and the candidates can apply till September 30 through the regional websites.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: Vacancy details to be released soon

SSC recruitment 2018: Websites to check

Central Region (CR)/Bihar and Uttar Pradesh- http://www.ssc-cr.org

Eastern Region (ER)/Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal- http://www.sscer.org

Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala- http://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh- http://www.sscmpr.org

North Eastern Region (NER)/Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura- http://www.sscner.org.in

Northern Region (NR)/NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand- http://www.sscnr.net.in

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab- http://www.sscnwr.org

Southern Region (SR)/Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana- http://www.sscsr.gov.in

Western Region (WR)/Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra- http://www.sscwr.net

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

A school pass certificate required to apply for the above posts. For details on educational qualification, please check the official website.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the region based official websites on or before September 30.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on apply online

Step 3: Enter your details, like details on birth, address, educational qualifications, others

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, the reserve category candidates including women are exempted from paying application fees.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: September 5, 2018

Last date to apply online: September 30, 2018

About SSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

