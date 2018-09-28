Jammu and Kashmir JKPSC KAS Preliminary 2018 results declared, check at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC KAS Preliminary results 2018: The main examination is expected to be conducted in the month of February or March 2019 JKPSC KAS Preliminary results 2018: The main examination is expected to be conducted in the month of February or March 2019

JKPSC KAS Preliminary results 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has announced the results of Combined Competitive Prelims examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the prelims examination can check the results through the official website, jkpsc.nic.in. The prelims examination was earlier conducted on September 16 at various examination centres across the state. The main examination is expected to be conducted in the month of February or March 2019.

JKPSC KAS Preliminary exam 2018 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Combined Competitive exam preliminary result link

Step 3: A pdf file will roll number of the qualified candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form, DAF (CCE-M), for Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018, which would be available on the website of the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission http://www.jkpsc.nic.in.

All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF (CCE-M) online and submit the same online for admission to the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 to be held in February/March-2019. The DAF (CCE-M) will be available on the website of the Commission from October 6 to October 30, 2018 till 12:00 midnight.

Important instructions for filling up of the DAF (CCE-M) and for submitting the completely filled application form online to the Commission, would also be available on the website. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the J&K Combined Competitive Examinations Rules, 2018 notified vide SRO 103 dated the 23rd of February, 2018, which are available on the website of the Commission, read the official notification.

