HSSC male constable admit card 2018: Exam centre change notice, check here

HSSC male constable admit card 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission, in a notice, has announced the change of centre at Sirsa, exams of which will be held on December 23. Therefore, candidates who were allotted Kamla Montessori School will now have to arrive at Prudence School, Sirsa.

Advertising

Meanwhile, HSSC has already released the admit card for the posts of police constable male. All the candidates who will appear in the examinations can check the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in. The examinations will be conducted on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

HSSC admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘click here for police recruitment’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the red login button

Advertising

Step 5: In the new window fill-in the registration number and other details

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About HSSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.