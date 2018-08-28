HSSC Group D recruitment 2018: 18,218 vacancies, application process begins August 29

HSSC Group D recruitment 2018: The online application process begins from August 29 and candidates can apply till September 18. (Representational image) HSSC Group D recruitment 2018: The online application process begins from August 29 and candidates can apply till September 18. (Representational image)

HSSC Group D recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Group D. The online application process begins from August 29 and candidates can apply till September 18. Earlier, in April this year, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the government will soon conduct the recruitment for the 38,000 vacancies in group ‘D’. “Recruitment of 38,000 posts of group ‘D’ will be conducted soon to provide job opportunities to the youth of the state, especially those belonging to poor families,” CM said.

Eligibility criteria:

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 18,218

Educational qualification:

The candidates should clear the Class 10 examination from a recognised board with Hindi/ Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 42 years. The minimum age of the candidates should not exceed 18 years of age.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination (90 marks) and experience (10 marks).

Application fee:

The candidates have to submit the application fee within September 21.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: August 29

Last date to submit the application: September 18

Last date to submit application fee: September 21.

