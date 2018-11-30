HSSC Group D admit card 2018 released: How to download at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Group D admit card 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the Group D admit card on November 2, 2018, as per the schedule released by them. The candidates have to take out the printout of the admit card from the official website — hssc.gov.in. The Group D admit cards for those having their examinations on November 10 and 11. However, those who have their examination on November 17 and 18 have to wait till November 7 for their admit cards.

The examination will be conducted in two parts and the candidates have to carry one photo-identity proof which could either be a driving license, voter card, passport or Aadhaar card to the examination centre.

AT A GLANCE | HSSC Group D admit card 2018

HSSC Group D admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HSSC Group D admit card 2018 link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Download the admit cards

The admit card carries exam details like centre and time. Do carry them along with an ID proof on the day of the exam

Timings for the Group D examination:

The morning session of the examinations will begin from 10:30 am to 12 pm. The afternoon session will begin from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

HSSC Group D 2018 exam is held for the posts of peon, beldar, animal attendant, helper, mali etc. There are around 18,218 vacancies which are supposed to be filled after this recruitment exam. The selection of the candidates will be one the basis of their score in the written test, experience and socio-economic criteria.

The written exam shall be divided into two portions:

1) General awareness, Reasoning, maths, science, English and Hindi to carry 75 per cent weightage.

2) 25 per cent for history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment and culture etc. of Mahayana.

