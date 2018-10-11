Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • HSSC Group D 2018: Exams in November, admit card to release on October 29

HSSC Group D 2018: Exams in November, admit card to release on October 29

HSSC Group D 2018: The registration window was closed on September 18 and the admit cards are scheduled to release on October 29 at the official website - hssc.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 11, 2018 4:14:40 pm
HSSC Group D 2018, hssc, hssc.gov.in HSSC Group D 2018: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination
Related News

HSSC Group D 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Group D recruitment examination on November 10, 11, 17 and 18. The exam will be held to fill 18,218 vacancies. The registration window was closed on September 18 and the exam will be held in two sessions — morning 10:30 am to 12 pm while the afternoon session with 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The admit cards are scheduled to release on October 29 at the official website — hssc.gov.in for the November 10 and 11 exams while for the other two dates, the hall tickets will be out on November 7.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination (90 marks) and experience (10 marks).
The written exam will be of total 100 marks and will comprise of 90 multiple choice questions of 90 minutes. It will be divided into two portions:

i) 75 per cent weightage for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, English, Hindi or concerned subject

ii) A total of 25 per cent is the weightage for history, current affairs. literature, geography, civics, environment, culture of Haryana

Socio-economic criteria and experience will carry 10 marks. The candidates should clear the Class 10 examination from a recognised board with Hindi/ Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Must Watch

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Buzzing Now
Advertisement