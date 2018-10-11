HSSC Group D 2018: Exams in November, admit card to release on October 29

HSSC Group D 2018: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination HSSC Group D 2018: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination

HSSC Group D 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Group D recruitment examination on November 10, 11, 17 and 18. The exam will be held to fill 18,218 vacancies. The registration window was closed on September 18 and the exam will be held in two sessions — morning 10:30 am to 12 pm while the afternoon session with 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The admit cards are scheduled to release on October 29 at the official website — hssc.gov.in for the November 10 and 11 exams while for the other two dates, the hall tickets will be out on November 7.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination (90 marks) and experience (10 marks).

The written exam will be of total 100 marks and will comprise of 90 multiple choice questions of 90 minutes. It will be divided into two portions:

i) 75 per cent weightage for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, English, Hindi or concerned subject

ii) A total of 25 per cent is the weightage for history, current affairs. literature, geography, civics, environment, culture of Haryana

Socio-economic criteria and experience will carry 10 marks. The candidates should clear the Class 10 examination from a recognised board with Hindi/ Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd