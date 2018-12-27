HSSC fire station officer, sub-fire officer written exam postponed

HSSC fire station, sub-fire officer recruitment: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed the written exam for the recruitment on the posts of fire station officer and sub-fire officer. According to the latest release, the exam will be conducted on January 12, 2019.

The written exam for the post of fire station officer will be conducted in the morning session starting from 10:30 am to noon. The exam for the post of sub-fire officer will be conducted in the evening shift, starting 3 pm to 4:30 pm. Admit cards for both the exams will be released on January 8, 2019. Both the exams will be conducted on Panchkula.

Entry for both the recruitment exams will be closed one hour before the exam. Thus those appearing in the morning shift will have to report to the exam centre at 9:20 am and those attempting the exam in evening shift will have to enter the exam centre before 2 pm, latest.

The admit cards will be released in the official website – hssc.gov.in from January 8 onwards. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam before 8 January 2019. No separate call letters will be sent to candidates thus they have to check it online only.