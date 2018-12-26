HPSSC recruitment for 12th pass: Check eligibility, exam pattern and other details

HPPSC recruitment: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is inviting applications for several vacancies in the state including those in the state govt department, autonomous bodies, universities and co-operative bank of the state. Interested candidates can apply on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.The last date to apply for the jobs is January 15, 2019. The applications will close on 11:59 am January 15, 2019, according to the official release. The registration will be done in the online mode only.

HPPSC recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Work experience: Candidates applying for jobs need to have at least three years of regular work experience.

Age limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years old and should not be more than 45 years of age.

HPPSC recruitment: Required documents

NOC: Candidates will have to submit a no objection certificate (NOC) from current employer. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the Main (entrance) exam without a NOC.

HPPSC recruitment: Application fee

All candidates will have to pay an application fee to appear for the exam. Candidates including the differently-abled candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 400. Candidates belonging to OBC or SC category will have to pay Rs 100 while the candidates belonging to ex-servicemen of Himachal Pradesh or visually differently impaired candidates will be exempted from submitting any fee.

HPPSC recruitment: Exam pattern

For the prelims exam, candidates will have to answer 120 questions. The exam will be multiple choice based. Candidates will be given two hours for the exam. The exam will be distributed in three sections including Hindi and English, Omnibus accounts, FRSR and HPFR, 2009. Each section will constitute of 40 marks.

HPPSC recruitment: Cut-off list

The number of candidates to be admitted to the main exam will be 10 times the number of vacancies to be filled, according to the official release.