Himachal Pradesh HP SET 2018: Details announced, online application process to close on January 10

HP SET 2018: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has started the online application process for the State Eligibility Test (SET) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professors in the state. The examinations will be conducted in 22 subjects at Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Una, Kullu and Chamba. The online application process for the registration of Himachal Pradesh SET will be closed on January 10, 2019.

Advertising

Exam pattern: A total of 150 objective type questions will be asked of one mark each and there will be no marks deduction in case of a wrong answer. The exam duration will be 150 minutes. The minimum qualifying marks for the test is 60 per cent for general category candidates.

The candidates can apply through the official website of HPSSC, hpssc.hp.gov.in on or before January 10, 2019. The candidates belong to general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 700, while Rs 350 for OBC category candidates and Rs 175 for others.

About SSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.