Haryana HSSC SI admit card 2018 to be released soon at hssc.gov.in

HSSC SI admit card 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) was to release the admit cards for the post of sub-inspector on yesterday – November 26. However, the admit cards have not been released yet for the sub-inspector recruitment exam. For the constable recruitment, the admit cards have been uploaded on the website already. All the candidates who will appear for the examinations can download the admit card through the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC will conduct the exams on December 2, 2018 (Sunday), December 23, 2018 (Sunday) and December 30, 2018 (Sunday). The exams will be held in two sessions – morning and evening. The morning session will start at 10.30 am and will end at 12 pm. Similarly, the evening session will begin at 3 pm and will conclude at 4:30 pm.

HSSC SI admit card 2018: Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a knowledge test, Physical Screening Test (PST), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and scrutiny of documents.

Exam pattern

The questions will be based on General Studies, General Science, Current affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades etc.

It will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions and will be of total 80 marks. There will be 100 objective type questions of 0.80 each. The duration of the test will be 90 minutes. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answer.

