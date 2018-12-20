Haryana HSSC Police male constable admit card today, download at hssc.gov.in

HSSC male constable admit card 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission will release the admit card for the posts of police constable in male on Saturday, November 15. All the candidates who will appear in the examinations can check the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in. The examinations will be conducted on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Read | HSSC admit card and exam centre change notice

HSSC admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘click here for police recruitment’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the red logIn button

Step 5: In the new window fill-in the registration number and other details

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

