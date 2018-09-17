Haryana HSSC Group D recruitment 2018: Online application process ends tomorrow for 18,218 vacancies

HSSC Group D recruitment 2018: There are 18,218 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website, hssc.gov.in HSSC Group D recruitment 2018: There are 18,218 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website, hssc.gov.in

Haryana HSSC Group D recruitment 2018: The online window fo the Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC Group D recruitment will close tomorrow, September 18. There are 18,218 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The candidates should clear the Class 10 examination from a recognised board with Hindi/ Sanskrit as one of the subjects. The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 42 years. The minimum age of the candidates should not exceed 18 years of age.

Eligibility criteria:

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 18,218

Educational qualification:

The candidates should clear the Class 10 examination from a recognised board with Hindi/ Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 42 years. The minimum age of the candidates should not exceed 18 years of age.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination (90 marks) and experience (10 marks).

Application fee:

The candidates have to submit the application fee within September 21.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: August 29

Last date to submit the application: September 18

Last date to submit application fee: September 21.

