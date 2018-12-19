Creation of SSB would stop backdoor filling of posts: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said creation of the Staff Selection Board in the state would put an end to “backdoor” filling of posts, giving the youths an equal and fair chance.

Khandu said all vacancies would now be filled up by the SSB and preference would be given to people belonging to their own districts, an official release said.

“Group C posts were filled up through backdoors and therefore available only to those who had good connections with politicians or officers. Now, it will be stopped and all unemployed youths would get equal chance,” he asserted.

“For offices like the Governor’s Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Office and the Civil Secretariat, vacancies will be filled up through open job recruitment for all by SSB,” he said.

The chief minister said the state government is in the process of bringing in various reforms so that people at the grassroot can avail services meant for them.

“If you reform, you will perform,” he told government employees present at a rally here.

Khandu said in the last two years of his tenure as the chief minister, state revenue has risen by more than Rs 7,000 crore.

He also informed that the Hollongi airport project has finally materialised and would soon see the light of day. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh probably in January, and lay the foundation stone for the airport,” the CM said.

Terming connectivity as the most imposing challenge for the state, Khandu said road projects worth Rs 50,000 crore are under various stages of construction.

He said surveys are underway for various rail projects, while ALGs (Advance Landing Ground) are being made functional.

“We will soon procure fixed-wing aircrafts for linking all these ALGs that would enable commercial flights within the state,” Khandu added.