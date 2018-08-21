Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • West Bengal Civil Services: Urdu Paper II copied from previous year, exam cancelled

West Bengal Civil Services: Urdu Paper II copied from previous year, exam cancelled

WBCS Main Exam 2018: The commission will conduct the Urdu examination in two halves on September 1, (Paper- I from 9 am to 12) and (Paper-II from 2 to 5 PM)

Written by Arnab Mitra | New Delhi | Published: August 21, 2018 5:59:02 pm
WBCS Main Exam 2018, WBCS, Main Exam 2018, WBCS Urdu Paper, WBCS Urdu Exam. WBCS Urdu Paper WBCS will conduct the Urdu examination in two halves on September 1, (Paper- I from 9 am to 12) and (Paper-II from 2 to 5 PM). (Representational image)

The West Bengal Public Service Commission on Monday cancelled the Urdu examination after the candidates complained that the questions in paper II are similar to the previous year paper. The report first came from an examination centre in Ultadanga where candidates first report of a mix-up. “The examination of the first half went smoothly, but the allegation of a duplicate Urdu paper reported in the second half of the examination,” said an official, adding that the commission will set up an enquiry committee to probe the matter.

Tabassum Khatun, a candidate, said, “The Urdu paper of the second half was as same as the last year. I have prepared the last 10-year question papers, and was quite baffled after getting the paper.” The paper has been scheduled to be conducted on September 1, 2018, said an official. Another candidate Hamid Khan, who hails from Burdwan said, “To stay 10 more days in Kolkata for an examination is quite cost effective for me. Apart from it, I am quite concerned about a tough paper to come.”

This year, around 4,215 candidates appeared for the examination which was scheduled to be concluded on Tuesday, August 21. But due to this discrepancy, the commission will conduct the Urdu examination in two halves on September 1, (Paper- I from 9 am to 12) and (Paper-II from 2 to 5 PM), the official mentioned.

Must Watch

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement