West Bengal Civil Services: Urdu Paper II copied from previous year, exam cancelled

WBCS will conduct the Urdu examination in two halves on September 1, (Paper- I from 9 am to 12) and (Paper-II from 2 to 5 PM). (Representational image) WBCS will conduct the Urdu examination in two halves on September 1, (Paper- I from 9 am to 12) and (Paper-II from 2 to 5 PM). (Representational image)

The West Bengal Public Service Commission on Monday cancelled the Urdu examination after the candidates complained that the questions in paper II are similar to the previous year paper. The report first came from an examination centre in Ultadanga where candidates first report of a mix-up. “The examination of the first half went smoothly, but the allegation of a duplicate Urdu paper reported in the second half of the examination,” said an official, adding that the commission will set up an enquiry committee to probe the matter.

Tabassum Khatun, a candidate, said, “The Urdu paper of the second half was as same as the last year. I have prepared the last 10-year question papers, and was quite baffled after getting the paper.” The paper has been scheduled to be conducted on September 1, 2018, said an official. Another candidate Hamid Khan, who hails from Burdwan said, “To stay 10 more days in Kolkata for an examination is quite cost effective for me. Apart from it, I am quite concerned about a tough paper to come.”

This year, around 4,215 candidates appeared for the examination which was scheduled to be concluded on Tuesday, August 21. But due to this discrepancy, the commission will conduct the Urdu examination in two halves on September 1, (Paper- I from 9 am to 12) and (Paper-II from 2 to 5 PM), the official mentioned.

