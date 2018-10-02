Chhattisgarh CGPSC state service exam 2018 notification released at psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC state service exam 2018: A total of 160 posts will be filled through the exam. (Photo courtesy: Pixabay.com) CGPSC state service exam 2018: A total of 160 posts will be filled through the exam. (Photo courtesy: Pixabay.com)

CGPSC state service exam 2018: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the notification for the state service examination that is scheduled to be held on February 17, 2019. The detailed information is available at psc.cg.gov.in. The application forms will be available from December 7, 2018 onwards and will be closed on January 5, 2019. The main exam will be conducted by the CGPSC on June 21, 22, 23 and 24. A total of 160 posts will be filled through the recruitment exam.

Those who qualify the main exam will be called for the interview round. The merit list will be prepared by the aggregate of marks awarded to them in the main examination and the interview round.

Eligibility: Candidate who is interested in CGPSC SSE must have completed graduation from any recognised university or institute.

Age: The application should not be below 21 years and should not exceed 30 years. There is age relaxation for the reserved category.

Application fees: The general category has to pay Rs 400 while for reserved category needs to give Rs 300.

CGPSC prelims 2018 exam pattern

The preliminary examination will be objective type. There will be two compulsory papers of two hours duration. Both the question papers will have objective type multiple choice questions. There will be five choices of answers for each question out of which one is to be selected. There will be negative marking for each incorrect answer.

• First question paper: General Studies (Question 100, Marks

200, Duration – two hours), for each wrong answer 1/3 marks of correct answer will be deducted. ‘

• Second question paper: Aptitude Test (Question 100, Marks

200, duration – two hours) for each incorrect answer 1/3 marks will be deducted.

