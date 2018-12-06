Bihar BSSC Inter Level exam: check updated list of exam centres

BSSC inter level exam: Shunning the claims of the recruitment exam being cancelled, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) in an official release has announced that the first inter-level exam will be conducted on December 8, 9 and 10, as decided. However, it has also changed the exam centres allotted to some candidates. The BSSC admit cards for the exam have been released since November 22, 2018.

Advertising

The news of exams being cancelled was doing rounds on the internet, especially social media. Calling the source of information “anti-social”, the official release said that there was never a plan to cancel the BSSC inter examination. It has issued two official release on its official website (bssc.bic.nic.in) while in one release BSSC calls the reports of exam being cancelled baseless and false and states its well-preparedness to conduct the exam; in the second release, it asks the candidates to report to a different exam centre than the one allotted on the admit card.

According to the official release, the exam will be conducted across all districts in Bihar. The state government has established 571 exam centres in district headquarters. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, said the official release.

The BSSC through the first inter-level exam plans to fill 12,120 vacancies across the posts including sub-inspector, stenographer, steno assistant, stenotypist, master instructor, panchayat secretary, revenue worker among others.

BSSC intr-level exam, check your exam centre –

Advertising

Old Centre New Centre Sundaru Ramavatar Bariyapur, Sitamadhi Senior Secondary School, Bariyapur, Sitamadhi Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Parihar, Sitamadi Sarasvati Vidya Mandir, sitamadi Ram Mahavidyalya, Geeta Bhavan, Dumra, Sita madi Madhya Vidyalaya, Geeta Bhavan, Dumara, Sitamadi

Candidates whose admit cards show the centres marked in the old section will now have to appear in the corresponding exam centres in the new centre column. While the BSSC has not given any reason behind the change in the centres after admit cards being released, it has fanned the rumours of exam leak.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.