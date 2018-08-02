BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 notification released, registration begins tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: The registration process will be commenced tomorrow, August 3 and will continue till August 20 BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: The registration process will be commenced tomorrow, August 3 and will continue till August 20

BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the notification for the 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination. The registration process will be commenced tomorrow, August 3 and will continue till August 20. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Register yourself with email id

Step 3: Then generate your unique id and password

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Keep a screen short for future purpose.

BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online registration process: August 3, 2018

Closure of registration process: August 20, 2018

Online application fees ends: August 24, 2018

Last date to submit online application: August 31, 2018.

About BPSC:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shri Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC

