BPSC assistant engineer prelims 2018 answer keys released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the assistant engineer (preliminary) competitive recruitment examination today. The answer keys are available on the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC recruitment exam was conducted on September 15 and 16, 2018 and the answer keys for the General Paper (02/2017) and General Paper (03-04/2017) are available online. The last date to raise objections, if any, is October 3 by 5 pm.

BPSC assistant engineer prelims 2018 answer keys: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to official BPSC website of the commission — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Pn the homepage, click on the preliminary answer key link provided.

Step 3: A pdf file will open. Download and check the answer key.

Objection form must be sent via speed post to the following address:

Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna 800001.

