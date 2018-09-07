BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary examination 2018: Admit Card released, check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary examination 2018: The commission is scheduled to conduct the examination on September 15 and 16 BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary examination 2018: The commission is scheduled to conduct the examination on September 15 and 16

BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary examination 2018: The admit card of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Assistant Engineer Preliminary examination has been released. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission is scheduled to conduct the examination on September 15 and 16.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary examination 2018: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘admit card’ link on the home page

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shri Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC

