BPSC admit card 2018: How to download civil services prelims admit card at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC admit card 2018: Bihar Public Service Commission will be releasing the admit card for the 64th Combined preliminary service examination on Wednesday, November 28 on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC prelims examination will be held on December 16, 2018 from 12 pm to 2 pm across the state. The BSPC prelims examination will be conducted at 808 exam centres over 35 districts of the state. A total of 1465 posts will be filled up through this examination in administrative service in Bihar. The registration for the post began on August 3, 2018 and it closed on September 10, 2018.

The admit card carries information related to the exam date, time and details of exam centre. As per the notification, candidates are required to print the admit card. In case some problem arises or there is some incorrect information, contact BPSC officials.

BPSC admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website on the homepage, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download admit card link’

Step 2: Register yourself with email id

Step 3: Then generate your unique id and password

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

BPSC admit card 2018: Exam pattern

The 64th combined preliminary service examination will comprise of three phases — preliminary, main and interview. In the prelims examination, questions on general studies paper will come of 150 marks. The duration of the exam is two hours.

The main examination will include subjects like Hindi, General Studies and Optional Subject. The BPSC examination will carry 300 marks and will be of three hours duration. Candidates can check out the details of the examination and other details from the official notice available here.