BPSC 63rd prelims 2018 results released, check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 63rd PT Result 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the results for the 63rd common combined competitive preliminary examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the commission, 4257 candidates have cleared the examination successfully. The BPSC preliminary examination was held on July 1 at various centres across the state between 12 pm to 2 pm.

BPSC preliminary 2018 results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “Final Results: For 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination”

Step 3: A pdf with the roll number of the successful candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC

