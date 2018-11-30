BPSC 30th Judicial Services prelims answer keys released, download at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 30th Judicial Services Prelims answer keys: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys for the 30th Judicial Services (Preliminary Competitive) examination. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer keys through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on November 27, 28, 2018.

BPSC 30th Judicial Services preliminary 2018 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Judicial Service exams

Step 3: Answer key will open in pdf format.

Step 4: Check and download.

All those candidates who wish to raise objection have to fill the form available on the official website. he candidates have to fill their name, roll number and address along with the objection. The objection form has to be sent via speed post and the candidates should mention the name of the examination on the envelope.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC