Bihar PSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive exam registration to start on October 15, how to apply

BPSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive exam 2018: The online registration process for the Bihar PSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive exam will begin from October 15. The candidates can apply through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The online window for the submission of online application will be closed on November 6, 2018.

Eligibility

The age for general category candidates should be between 21 years to 37 years. Age relaxation for reserved category will be applicable as per government rules.

Educational qualification:

Candidates must have a graduation or equivalent degree from any recognised University.

BPSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive exam 2018: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: In the new window, register yourself with details as required

Step 4: After the completion of the online application process, take a print out of it for further use.

BPSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive exam 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 15

Last date to apply online: November 6

Last date for application forms to reach commission office: November 20

Submission of application fees: October 15 to October 31, 2018.

The candidates who will clear the written examination will be called for an interview. The written test consists of one General Studies paper with 150 objective type questions. Each question carries 1 mark. The successful candidates will be hired for the respective posts. Bihar Public Service Commission conducts recruitment examination to fill posts in the ministries and departments and in subordinate offices.

