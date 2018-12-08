Bihar BSSC Inter Level exams 2018: Tips and tricks, important instructions

BSSC Inter Level exams 2018: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will conduct the inter-level examinations on December 8, 9 and 10. Though there were rumours that surfaced on cancellation of the paper, the commission in its official notification has mentioned that the examinations will be conducted on the scheduled date and time.

Calling the source of information “anti-social”, the official release said that there was never a plan to hold the BSSC inter examination. It has issued two official releases on its official website (bssc.bic.nic.in) where they have denied cancellation and in another, it has asked some candidates to report to a different exam centre than the one allotted on the admit card.

BSSC Inter Level exams 2018: Last minute tips, tricks before entering the exam centres

Admit card: The first thing you should check in the morning is your admit card. Do not leave your house without it in any case as you will be denied an entry into the examination hall if you fail to carry the same.

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day.

Banned items: Do not carry items such as earrings, watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets in the examination hall. If any such item is found, your candidature will be cancelled and you may be debarred from appearing in future examinations.

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper.

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush.

Maintain a positive attitude: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in any exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

Time management: Do not dedicate more than 30-40 seconds on one particular question. In case you are confused or are unaware of the answer, move on to the next question and come back and attempt them in the end. As there would be negative marking, be careful and answer only those questions for which you are 100 per cent sure.

