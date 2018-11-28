BPSC 64th civil services prelims admit card to release today: Download at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 64th civil services prelims admit card: Bihar Public Service Commission will release the admit card for the 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination on Wednesday, November 28. All the candidates who will appear for the examinations can download the admit card through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted on December 16, 2018, at various centres across the state from 12noon to 2.00pm. The question paper will comprise of 150 questions. The admit card will be available on the official site of BPSC from November 28 to December 14, 2018. No, admit card will be sent via post to any candidate.

BPSC 64th civil services prelims admit card: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download admit card link’

Step 2: Register yourself with email id

Step 3: Then generate your unique id and password

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About BPSC:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shri Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC