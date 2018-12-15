Bihar BPSC 64th civil services prelims 2018: Instructions before appearing for exams

BPSC 64th civil services prelims 2018: Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the 64th Combined preliminary examinations on December 16, 2018. The examinations will be conducted all over the state between 12 to 2 pm.

Advertising

BPSC 64th civil services prelims 2018: Important tips before appearing for exams

Online mock tests: Do not try to attempt any new topic at the last moment. It will only create confusion and make you nervous. If you want to revise or check your preparation for the last time, just attempt one or two mock tests. This will give you enough confidence to sit for the final examination.

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

Advertising

Solve simple questions first: Don’t try to solve the entire written examination in one go. Just solve the simplest one first and mark the related ones for review. After you’ve covered a significant portion, attempt those kept for review. This will increase the number of correct attempts and motivates you as well.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shri Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.