Bihar BPSC 64th civil services prelims 2018: Admit cards available till today, how to download

BPSC 64th civil services prelims 2018: The admit card for the Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC 64th Combined preliminary service examination will be available online till Friday, December 14. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC prelims examination is scheduled to be held on December 16, 2018 from 12 pm to 2 pm across the state. The BSPC prelims examination will be conducted at 808 exam centres over 35 districts of the state. A total of 1465 posts will be filled up through this examination in administrative service in Bihar. The registration for the post began on August 3, 2018 and it closed on September 10, 2018.

BPSC admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website on the homepage, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download admit card link’

Step 2: Register yourself with email id

Step 3: Then generate your unique id and password

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

BPSC admit card 2018: Exam pattern

The 64th combined preliminary service examination will comprise of three phases — preliminary, main and interview. In the prelims examination, questions on general studies paper will come of 150 marks. The duration of the exam is two hours.

The main examination will include subjects like Hindi, General Studies and Optional Subject. The BPSC examination will carry 300 marks and will be of three hours duration. Candidates can check out the details of the examination and other details from the official notice available here.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shri Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC.