Bihar BPSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive exam 2018: Online registration starts October 15, apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive exam 2018: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released notification of 63rd Common Combined (preliminary) competitive examination. The candidates can see the official notification on the Commission’s website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The submission of online application will begin from October 15, and the interested candidates can apply till November 6, 2018.

Eligibility

The age for general category candidates should be between 21 years to 37 years. Age relaxation for reserved category will be applicable as per government rules.

Educational qualification:

Candidates must have a graduation or equivalent degree from any recognised University.

BPSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive exam 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 15

Last date to apply online: November 6

Last date for application forms to reach commission office: November 20

Submission of application fees: October 15 to October 31, 2018.

The candidates who will clear the written examination will be called for an interview. The successful candidates will be hired for the respective posts.

Bihar Public Service Commission conducts recruitment examination to fill posts in the ministries and departments and in subordinate offices.

