APPSC Group 3 recruitment: Apply 1051 panchayat secretary posts; application, salary, eligibility and other details

APPSC Group 3 recruitment: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released an official notification inviting for the post of Panchayat Secretary (grade-IV) in Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Subordinate Services for 51 carry-forward and 1000 new posts. The candidates need to apply online only. The application form will be available on the official website psc.ap.gov.in from December 27 onwards.

The last date to apply is January 19, 2019. Candidates need to register the personal details through one time profile registration (OTR) on the official website before applying, according to official notification.

If the number of applicants increases over 25,000, the APPSC will hold a screening test which can be held on April 21, 2019, according to the official release. The main exam will be held on August 2, 2019,

APPSC recruitment: Important dates

Registration begins – December 27, 2018

Application deadline – January 19, 2019

Exam date – August 2, 2019

Offline screening – April 21, 2019

APPSC recruitment: District-wise vacancies detail (old)

Srikakulam – 7

Vizianagaram – 01

Prakasam – 05

Chittoor – 07

Vishakhapatnam – 02

East Godavari – 12

Ananthapuramu – 03

West Godavari – 04

Kurnool – 02

Krishna – 03

Guntur – 02

Kadapa – 02

APPSC recruitment: District-wise vacancies detail (fresh)

Srikakulam – 107

Vizianagaram – 119

Vishakhapatnam – 105

West Godavari – 21

Krishna – 19

Kurnool – 88

Ananthapuramu – 38

Chittoor – 134

Nellore – 62

Prakasam – 167

Guntur – 48

APPSC recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidate must have passed a degree from any govt recognised university or college

Age limit: Candidates need to be at least 18 years of age as on July 1, 2018. The upper age limit should not be more than 42 years.

AP PSC recruitment: Pay scale

Selected candidates will be paid in the scale of Rs 16,400 – Rs 49,870 per month.

