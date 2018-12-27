APPSC Group 3 notification: Registration begins for panchayat secretary posts at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group 3 notification: The online registration for 1051 panchayat secretary posts will begin today by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. The online application will be available on the official website — psc.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is January 17, 2018. The last date to pay the fees, however, is January 18, 2019.

If the number of applicants increases over 25,000, the APPSC will hold a screening test which can be held on April 21, 2019, according to the official release. The main exam will be held on August 2, 2019. A general mock test facility is available to the applicants to acquaint themselves with the computer-based recruitment test.

APPSC Group 3 notification: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of APPSC — psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the tab for One Time Profile registration. The commission has also provided the direct link to the one-time registration page.

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Under the ‘Direct Recruitment’, click on new registration. In case you have already registered, you do not need to do it again.

Step 5: Follow the procedure of registration. You would get an OTP to register. Once registered, you would have your OTPR id.

Step 6: Candidates can use this id to apply for APPSC Panchayat Secretary posts once the link is activated

APPSC recruitment: District-wise vacancies detail (old)

Srikakulam – 7

Vizianagaram – 01

Prakasam – 05

Chittoor – 07

Vishakhapatnam – 02

East Godavari – 12

Ananthapuramu – 03

West Godavari – 04

Kurnool – 02

Krishna – 03

Guntur – 02

Kadapa – 02

APPSC recruitment: District-wise vacancies detail (fresh)

Srikakulam – 107

Vizianagaram – 119

Vishakhapatnam – 105

West Godavari – 21

Krishna – 19

Kurnool – 88

Ananthapuramu – 38

Chittoor – 134

Nellore – 62

Prakasam – 167

Guntur – 48

APPSC recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Candidate should have a degree from any govt recognised board.

APPSC recruitment: Selection process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts of panchayat secretary will be based on the merit in the computer-based examination, to be held as per the scheme of examination. The minimum qualifying marks for consideration of a candidate to the selection process are 40 per cent for OCs, 35 per cent for BCs, and 30 per cent for SCs, STs and PHs or as per rules.