APPSC AEE recruitment 2018: Apply for 309 engineer posts at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC AEE Notification 2018-19: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for recruitment for the post of assistant executive engineers. The recruitment exam will be held to fill 309 posts in various departments. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the APPSC, psc.ap.gov.in by registering through the OTPR. Candidates can register online only.

The application form will be available from December 3 and the last date of submission is December 24. The pay scale is of Rs 37,100 – 91,450.

Eligibility

The candidates must have an engineering degree for the post they are applying for. So someone registering for assistant executive engineers (civil) in AP Water Resources Department, should have BTech degree in civil engineering from a recognised institute.

Age limit:

Minimum age as on July 1, 2018: 18 years

Maximum age as on July 1, 2018: 42 years

There will be age relaxation of five years for SC/ST and BCs category. Physically handicapped persons will be given 10 years relaxation while it is three years for NCC and ex-servicemen. It is five years for AP State Government Employees.

Fee payment: The reserved category has to shell out Rs 120 for application fees.

Application processing fee: Rs 250

Examination fee: Rs 120

Candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification on the APPSC website for further details of the posts as well as application instructions.

