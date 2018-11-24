Around thousand Bihar govt jobs out! Check updates

Bihar SSUPSW recruitment 2018: The State Society for Ultra Poor and Social Welfare (SSUPSW) under the Social Welfare Department of Government of Bihar has announced vacancies across verticals for as many as 917 posts including Center Manager, Admin-cum Account Assistant, Paramedic etc.

Bihar SSUPSW recruitment 2018: Post wise vacancy details

Sl. No Name of the Post No. of the post 1 Center Manager 63 2 Admin- cum Account Assistant 63 3 Paramedic 17 4 Cook-cum-Helper 5 5 Driver 19 6 Audiologist-cum-Speech language Pathologist 85 7 Mobility Instructor 74 8 Care Giver 69 9 Senior Physiotherapist 66 10 Case Manager 70 11 Counsellor/Clinical Pyschologist 79 12 Technician (Prosthetic & Orthotics) 72 13 Physiotherapist 73 14 Technician-Ophthalmology 75 15 Technician (Speech & Hearing) 87

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The basic requirements included communication skill including writing and speaking abilities in both English and Hindi. Proficiency in working with MS office is also a must.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 55 years.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a remuneration vary from Rs 6,7000 to 50,000 per month.

Application process:

The application process will be closed on December 10, 2018. For detailed information regarding a particular job, candidates can visit the official website – sids.co.in

How to apply for the SSUPSW Bihar government jobs:

Step 1 – visit the official website – sids.co.in Step 2 – On the homepage locate the ‘New vacancies’ tab on the top left corner Step 3 – Click on the notification regarding the SSUPSW jobs Step 4 – A new tab will be opened Step 5 – Read the instructions on the new tab carefully Step 6 – On the instruction 9 there is a link to apply online Step 7 – Click on the link, follow the instructions and start applying

According to the notification released on the official website, the jobs will be on a contractual basis and will be renewed based on performance.

