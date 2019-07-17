SSSB Constable GD recruitment 2019: How to apply for 150 vacancies, monthly salary up to 69000

SSSB Constable GD recruitment 2019: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited applications for 150 vacant post at the level of constable General Duty (GD) in sports quota for various sports in group C. The applications are open for both male and female candidates. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at the official websites of SSB- ssbrectt.gov.in or sss.nic.in.

The online registration process is on and will conclude on August 11, however, for candidates from any remote location the last date to submit the application will be on August 18, as per the official notification.

SSSB Constable GD recruitment 2019: Vacancies details

Total Vacancies: 150

Sports quota wise vacancies details:

Football – 05

Basketball – 15

Hockey – 07

Shooting (sports) – 09

Archery – 05

Athletics – 30

Gymnastics – 07

Wrestling – 21

Boxing – 05

Judo – 10

Weight Lifting – 06

Body Building – 02

Cycling – 03

Equestrian – 03

Badminton – 04

Taekwondo(Kyurugi) – 08

Swimming(aquatics) – 10

SSSB Constable GD recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have cleared class 10 board exam or its equivalent from a recognized board or institution.

Sports qualification: Players who have participated in any recognized international events representing the country since January 1, 2017 or players took part in the last Olympic Games, World Cups and Asian Games or players who have won medals in recognized National Level Sports tournament from January 1, 2017 are eligible.

Age Limit: Candidates from 18 to 28 years of age are eligible to apply. The age relaxation for the posts are applicable as per government rule.

SSSB Constable GD recruitment 2019: Pay scale

The finally selected candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100 as per the seventh CPC.

