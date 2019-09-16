SSC to re-conduct September exams for Jammu & Kashmir candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will re-conduct the recruitment exams conducted in September for candidates from Jammu Kashmir and Laddakh region.

The exams to be conducted include junior engineer paper I 2018, multi-tasking staff paper I 2018, SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF paper II 2018 and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) paper-II 2018.

SSC JE 2018 exam will be conducted in Jammu, Samba and Leh centres from September 23 to September 28. While the SSC MTS 2018 and SSC CAPF and CISF exams will both be conducted on September 27 at Jammu and Chandigarh region respectively. The CHSL exam will be held in Jammu centre on September 29.

The admit cards, admission certificates for the exams will be re-released for the candidates at the regional website, http://www.sscnwr.org.

The exams are being re-conducted as there was a shut-down of the Jammu and Kashmir region after Home Minister Amit Shah announced bifurcation of the state into Union Territories (UTs) and the abolishment of Article 370 in the Parliament.

