SSC to hire 887 junior engineers under JE 2019 exam

SSC JE 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the vacancy number for the junior engineer recruitment drive 2019. As per the latest notice, a total of 887 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. The hired candidates will also get a grade pay of Rs 4200 in addition to their basic salaries.

The application process has already closed and the jobs are for a diploma as well as degree holders. The dates of these exams are yet to be declared. In the meantime, the SSC JE exam will be held (for the earlier recruitment exam) from October 27 to October 30. The admit cards for the same have also been released.

The SSC JE examination will consist of two papers. The paper-I will be a computer-based exam while paper-II is a descriptive type exam. The paper I will be a two-hour exam; question will be asked on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, the third part will be subject-specific.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. The Paper-II will have to be written either in Hindi or in English. One part of the exam written in Hindi and the other part in English will be awarded zero marks. The minimum qualifying exams are 30 per cent. For candidates from OBC or EWS category, the cut-off 25 per cent while for others it is 20 per cent.

