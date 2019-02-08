SSC to follow ‘normalised’ scoring method for recruitment exams; check updates

Toggle Menu
SSC will normalize the scores of candidates for the examinations which are conducted in multi-shifts to take into account any variation in the difficulty levels following new formulae.

SSC to follow normalization of marks (Representational Image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an official circular Thursday announcing the introduction of a new scoring method to be followed for its recruitment exams. According to the notification, published on its website, the SSC will “normalise the scores of candidates for the examinations which are conducted in multi-shifts to take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts”.

The normalisation is done based on the assumption that ‘in all multi-shift examinations, the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all the shifts’. According to SSC, “this assumption is justified since the number of candidates appearing in multiple shifts in the examinations conducted by the Commission is large and the procedure for allocation of examination shift to candidates is random.”

The following formula will be used by the Commission to calculate the final score of candidates in the multi-shift examinations:

According to SSC, marks will be calculated up to five decimal places.

This is not the first time that the normalisation of marks is being used. The National Testing Agency (NTA) also uses a method to normalise marks to manage a large number of candidates who appear for the exams in multiple shifts.

