scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

SSC to fill about 70,000 vacancies in central government departments

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission -- www. ssc.nic.in -- at regular intervals for further updates.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 22, 2022 10:54:38 am
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), headquartered in Delhi, conducts the largest number of recruitments -– mainly at Group B and C level posts -- in the central government departments through different examinations. File.

The Staff Selection Commission has said that it would start the process to fill about 70,000 vacancies in central government departments.The announcement by the Commission assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week asked various central government departments to undertake recruitment of 10 lakh people on a mission mode in the next year-and-a-half.

“The Commission, in its continuous efforts to expedite recruitment process, would be taking up the process of filling about 70,000 additional vacancies. Notices of specific examinations will be uploaded on its website in due course,” the SSC said in a public notice.

Read |Haryana SSC CET Recruitment 2022: Check how to apply for 26,000 vacancies

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission — www. ssc.nic.in — at regular intervals for further updates, the government recruitment body said in the notice dated June 20.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), headquartered in Delhi, conducts the largest number of recruitments -– mainly at Group B and C level posts — in the central government departments through different examinations.

Best of Express Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...Premium
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
More Premium Stories >>

 

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement