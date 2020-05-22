SSC to announce CHSL, CGL, other postponed exam dates on June 1

SSC exams new dates on June 1 (Representational image) SSC exams new dates on June 1 (Representational image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the revised exam dates for the pending recruitment exams including combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, junior engineer exam, stenographer grade C and D exam, skill test for CHSL 2019 and the exam for selection post-VIII 2020 on June 1.

In a recent notice, the commission said, “the Staff Selection Commission has reviewed the situation arising out of the Coronavirus Pandemic on May 21. It has been noted that the government has extended the lockdown in the country till May 31”. It added, “The commission has decided that the situation will be reviewed on June 1 before taking a decision regarding announcements of schedules of the examinations of the Commission.”

While postponing the exams, the SSC had said that it would give at least a month’s time between exam date and announcement to allow enough time for preparations. The result declaration schedule will also be changed. The commission has deferred the result dates of recruitment examinations held for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam paper-II and Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) for tier-III exam of 2018 and tier-I exam for 2019.

The SSC has recently released Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) mobile-app to give all the news and latest updates regarding the commission.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also further postponed the exam date announcement for the civil services exam (CSE). The UPSC was scheduled to announce the revised dates on May 20, however, it decided to wait till June 5.

UPSC CSE and other pending exam dates to be announced on June 5 after reviewing the situation, the commission said in an official statement.

