Wednesday, July 06, 2022

SSC tentative exam calendar 2022-23 released, check schedule here

SSC tentative calendar 2022-23: The calendar has been released on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 5:58:19 pm
The calendar is now available on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

SSC tentative calendar 2022-23: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the tentative annual calendar of examinations on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in. The commission plans to hold the exams between July 2022 and May 2023.

According to the calendar, the combined graduate level exam (CGL)-2022 tier 1 and combined higher secondary level tier-I exam (CHSL)-2022 will have their preliminary exams in December 2022 and March 2023 respectively.

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be held in June 2023. The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (paper-I) will take place in November 2022.

How to Download Latest SSC Exam Calendar PDF

Candidates can follow these steps to download the latest SSC Exam Calendar official PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/ or click the link mentioned.

Step 2: In the Latest News section on the homepage there will be a notification regarding the   Tentative Annual Calendar of Examinations for the year 2022-23.

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be redirected to the PDF file

Step 4: Download the file. Save it in your system or take a printout for future reference.

Likewise, the sub-inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 (paper-I) is scheduled to be held in  November 2022, while the Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in August 2022.

