SSC tentative calendar 2021-22 released at ssc.nic.in, check schedule here

SSC tentative calendar 2021-22: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the tentative annual calendar of examinations on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The commission plans to hold the exams between April 2022 and June 2023.

According to the calendar, the combined graduate level exam (CGL)-2021 and combined higher secondary level tier-I exam (CHSL)-2021 will have their preliminary exams in April and May respectively.

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be held in June 2023. The application process for CGL-2021 starts from December 23, 2021, while that of CHSL-2021 will start from February 1, 2022. The dates of both the exams, however, have not been released.

The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2021 (paper-I) will take place in March 2023.

Likewise, the sub-inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2021 (paper-I) is scheduled to be held in December 2022, while the Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in July 2022.