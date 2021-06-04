SSC Sub-inspector PET/PST 2019 results announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on June 4 declared the results of the PET/PST 2019. The candidates shortlisted in the list will now appear for paper II. A total of 5446 candidates have qualified the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

The result of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 was declared by the Commission on February 14, 2021, wherein 45923 candidates were declared qualified under various lists. Subsequently, Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) of these qualified candidates was conducted by the Nodal Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

The candidates who qualified in the PET/PST are now eligible for appearing in Paper-II of the examination process. The date of paper II has not been announced yet.

“Qualified candidates will be called for appearing in Paper-II of the aforesaid examination in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the commission and regional offices of the commission regarding date of examination (Paper-II) and issue of admission certificate thereof.”

The examination is being conducted for the posts of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspector in CISF. Finally selected candidates for the post of sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CAPF, candidates will get a salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.